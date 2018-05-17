Lompoc Schools Make Honor Roll for High Achievement

Lompoc Unified School District has been named to the 2017-18 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement and student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Lompoc Unified is one of 24 public school districts in California to be recognized.

The 2017-18 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness.

ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and uses the data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.

School districts receiving the Honor Roll distinction have shown consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

For districts with high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized as an ERP Honor Roll School District by educational and business leaders in California,” said Trevor McDonald, Lompoc Unified School District superintendent.

“Our teachers, administrators, classified staff and board members are committed to reaching higher levels of academic achievement and continuously improving our practices," he said. "We are pleased to see the hard work and dedication translating to positive outcomes for all our students.”

“We want to be a data-driven disrict that does right by kids and sets them up for future success, this recognition shows we are on the right path,” said Kathi Froemming, assistant superintendent.

“Educational success must be data-informed,” said Greg Jones, ERP and CBEE board chairman. “These Honor Roll schools and districts are improving student achievement and we have the data to prove it.

"It’s critical that the business community support and promote educational success as today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.”

“At ERP we are committed to closing achievement gaps and removing educational obstacles for historically disadvantaged students,” said James Lanich, ERP president/CEO.

“These bright-spot schools and districts are implementing programs and practices that are improving educational equity and accelerating student success. We need to shine a spotlight on their work and encourage others to replicate it,” he said.

In California, the ERP Honor Roll is supported by businesses and organizations including Automobile Club of Southern California, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation, and Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

To access the ERP Honor Roll, visit www.edresults.org.

— John Karbula for Lompoc Unified School District.