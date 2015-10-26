Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Seeks Designs For Next Creative Crossings Project

Organizers issue call to Lompoc Valley artists for another round of white and yellow crosswalk artwork entries

The first creative crosswalks were painted in August and Lompoc wants to turn two more street crossings into art. Applications from local artists are due next month.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 26, 2015 | 6:33 p.m.

The Lompoc Creative Crossings project will turn two more crosswalks into canvases for art. 

Healthy Lompoc Coalition has issued a call for local artists for Creative Crossings Phase II, with entries due at midnight Nov. 15.

Entries must be submitted in a digital vector format and sent to [email protected] Artists must live in the Lompoc Valley and be 14 years of age or older.  

"Thanks to the grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the City of Lompoc in collaboration with the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Lompoc Valley Arts Council, and the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, we are again seeking designs to be used to replace current crosswalks at an additional intersection with something distinctive and unique," organizers said in call for artists.

The two new creative crosswalks are planned at the intersection of North I Street and West Walnut Avenue in Lompoc's Old Town near the Anderson Recreation Center.

In a project funded by a grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the first four Creative Crossings were installed at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in August following an earlier call for artists.

These are believed to be the first artistic crosswalks in Santa Barbara County.

The first four winning entries by three Lompoc Valley residents include artists’ tools, wine grapes, bottles and glasses, trailing flower vines and Native American-inspired artwork. 

The project’s goal is to enhance the pedestrian experience and enhance the public art experience in Lompoc, organizers said. 

Entries must be original artwork and are limited to the safety colors of yellow and white with black asphalt as the canvas. The new crosswalks still meet traffic and safety regulations, officials said.

Designs should be simple, graphic and easily formatted into a repeating stencil. A design may be for a single crossing, two different designs or one design that encompasses both legs of the crosswalk, organizers said.

Each winning entry will receive $500 per crosswalk leg and artists may submit up to two designs. The project’s goal is to enhance the pedestrian experience and enhance the public art experience in Lompoc. 

Healthy Lompoc Coalition is a multisector stakeholder group created by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization in response to the growing problem of obesity and physical inactivity in the area.

For complete details and an application, visit Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W Walnut Ave, Lompoc, or online here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

