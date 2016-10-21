Lompoc Seeks to Fill Commission and Board Vacancies

The Lompoc City Council is currently accepting applications to fill vacancies for three open positions on city commissions and boards.
Positions are available for the Beautification Commission, the Human Services Commission, and the Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Board.
Detailed descriptions of these positions, along with applications for these open spots, are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc. To reach the Clerk’s Office, call 875-8241.
For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc