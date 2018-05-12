Lompoc Senior Health Expo Offers Wealth of Wellness Information

The Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to the Lompoc Senior Health Expo, featuring free health information and resources, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 18, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave.

The expo's featured activities will include health screenings, fitness testing, and exhibits on health and wellness. In addition to informational booths, there will be door prizes, cooking demos and a free barbecue lunch, courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Lompoc.

The Lompoc Senior Health Expo sponsors include the city of Lompoc Recreation Division, Sansum Clinic, Area Agency on Aging, and Meridian Senior Living.

Community members looking for more information can contact Sue Slavens, recreation supervisor, at 875-8098.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.