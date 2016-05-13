Lompoc Senior Health Expo Returns for 16th Year

The Lompoc Senior Health Expo is the key event in Lompoc Valley to learn about health, community resources and activities for older adults. The free event will be held Friday, May 20, 2016, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc from 9 a.m. to noon.

It features health tests, cooking demonstrations, Kiwanis barbecue lunch and many door prizes. Attendees can also get a blood sugar and cholesterol test, blood pressure check, bone density screening, vision test, balance test and more at the Expo.

At information booths, learn about diabetes, advance directives, Medicare, avoiding frauds and scams, how to “Rethink Your Drink” and aid for getting groceries.

Promotores de Salud will be giving tours of the Expo in Spanish, and COLT will provide free transportation from a variety of Lompoc locations.

For the bus schedule and more information, visit www.centralcoastseniors.org or call 805.875.8098.

In its 16th year, the Lompoc Senior Health Expo remains free of charge. Sponsors of the event are Cottage Health, Dignity Health, Lompoc Parks & Recreation, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Meridian at Lompoc, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

— Justin Redmond is the community liaison for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.