Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, February 15 , 2019, 2:13 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Shooting Suspect Sought; Stolen Items Seized

Owners of tools and other property invited to view items next week by appointment at police station

Tools and other items investigators believe are stolen. Click to view larger
During a search of an attempted-murder suspect’s residence,, Lompoc police found a variety of tools and other items they believe are stolen. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect, Deshawn Lee Johnson. (Lompoc Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 15, 2019 | 1:08 p.m.
Deshawn Lee Johnson Click to view larger
Deshawn Lee Johnson (Lompoc Police Department photo)

Lompoc police on Friday sought help in finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday, along with the possible owners of suspected stolen items seized from the suspect’s residence.

Deshawn Lee Johnson, 46, of Lompoc has been identified as the suspect in an attempted-murder case stemming from the early morning shooting, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Investigators were seeking information from members of the public about Johnson’s whereabouts,  Martin said. 

At 4:15 a.m. Thursday, Lompoc police were dispatched to Conserv Fuel, 802 E. Ocean Ave,, after the shooting of a man who had pulled up to a fuel pump.

Police say the driver of a white van pulled into the driveway of the business, and began moving toward the vicim before shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

One man was injured by the gunshots, and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said. 

Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a residence on the 800 block of East Cypress Avenue.

After identifying Johnson as the suspect, police obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence. 

The SWAT team served a search warrant without incident, but nearby Hapgood Elementary School was locked down for a short time as a precaution Thursday afternoon due to the police activity.

While police did not find Johnson at his residence, they did seize numerous items, including several tools, suspected to have been stolen in earlier burglaries, Martin said.

Those who believe they own any of the items can contact the Police Department to schedule a time to look at the property..  

People should be prepared to provide documentation they own the items.

Investigators will be available from 1 to 4 p.m Tuesday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 805.875.8120.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 