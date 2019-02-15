Lompoc Shooting Suspect Sought; Stolen Items Seized

Owners of tools and other property invited to view items next week by appointment at police station

Lompoc police on Friday sought help in finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday, along with the possible owners of suspected stolen items seized from the suspect’s residence.

Deshawn Lee Johnson, 46, of Lompoc has been identified as the suspect in an attempted-murder case stemming from the early morning shooting, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Investigators were seeking information from members of the public about Johnson’s whereabouts, Martin said.

At 4:15 a.m. Thursday, Lompoc police were dispatched to Conserv Fuel, 802 E. Ocean Ave,, after the shooting of a man who had pulled up to a fuel pump.

Police say the driver of a white van pulled into the driveway of the business, and began moving toward the vicim before shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

One man was injured by the gunshots, and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a residence on the 800 block of East Cypress Avenue.

After identifying Johnson as the suspect, police obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence.

The SWAT team served a search warrant without incident, but nearby Hapgood Elementary School was locked down for a short time as a precaution Thursday afternoon due to the police activity.

While police did not find Johnson at his residence, they did seize numerous items, including several tools, suspected to have been stolen in earlier burglaries, Martin said.

Those who believe they own any of the items can contact the Police Department to schedule a time to look at the property..

People should be prepared to provide documentation they own the items.

Investigators will be available from 1 to 4 p.m Tuesday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 805.875.8120.

