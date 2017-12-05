Lompoc Streamlines Sign, Building Permit Process

Lompoc Planning Division Launches Integrated Sign and Building Permit Application Process System will provide for easier, faster experience building in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Planning Division is now offering concurrent processing of sign permit and building permit applications, making the process of sign approvals in the city faster and easier.

Previously, a sign permit had to be secured before a customer submitted an application for a building permit.

Under the new system, applicants would complete a sign permit application checklist that will be submitted at the same time as the building permit application. The planning and building division will review these items simultaneously.

Planning and building fees will be charged when a building permit is issued.

Planning manager Brian Halvorson said the new system will streamline the permitting process and provide a convenient one-stop shop for customers.

“By integrating the planning and building reviews, we will save our customers time, and provide them with a more efficient and overall better application process in Lompoc,” he said.

The new integrated application is available on the city’s website www.cityoflompoc.com/comdev/planning_apps.htm or at the planning division counter in Lompoc City Hall.

The public is asked to direct any questions or comments to Cherridah Weigel, development services assistant in the planning division, at [email protected] or call 875-2813.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.