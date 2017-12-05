Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Streamlines Sign, Building Permit Process

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | December 5, 2017 | 1:12 p.m.

Lompoc Planning Division Launches Integrated Sign and Building Permit Application Process System will provide for easier, faster experience building in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Planning Division is now offering concurrent processing of sign permit and building permit applications, making the process of sign approvals in the city faster and easier.

Previously, a sign permit had to be secured before a customer submitted an application for a building permit.

Under the new system, applicants would complete a sign permit application checklist that will be submitted at the same time as the building permit application. The planning and building division will review these items simultaneously.

Planning and building fees will be charged when a building permit is issued.

Planning manager Brian Halvorson said the new system will streamline the permitting process and provide a convenient one-stop shop for customers.

“By integrating the planning and building reviews, we will save our customers time, and provide them with a more efficient and overall better application process in Lompoc,” he said.

The new integrated application is available on the city’s website www.cityoflompoc.com/comdev/planning_apps.htm or at the planning division counter in Lompoc City Hall.

The public is asked to direct any questions or comments to Cherridah Weigel, development services assistant in the planning division, at [email protected] or call 875-2813.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 