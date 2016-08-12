Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Subdivision ‘Summit View Homes’ Approved By City Council

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | August 12, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

A long-anticipated residential subdivision in Lompoc is cleared for development following the city council’s approval of the project proposal.

On July 19, the Lompoc City Council followed the Planning Commission’s recommendation and approved the proposal for the 44-home residential subdivision known as Summit View Homes, located at Purisima Road and Harris Grade Road.

Construction is expected to begin within 18 months.

“The City of Lompoc is pleased to see this development move forward and provide new housing options for the community,” said Lucille Breese, planning manager for the City of Lompoc.

Summit View Homes initially applied for annexation into the City of Lompoc in March 2007 and is included in the city’s 2030 General Plan, the primary planning document for city development, as an expansion area.

In January 2016, the Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the annexation of the 10.05 acres into the city for development.

The subdivision will include one private street, landscaped open space and pedestrian sidewalks, and it will feature houses ranging between 1,870 square feet and 2,860 square feet with average lot sizes of 6,969 square feet.

The developer is Summit View Homes, LLC of Townsgate Partners, LLC.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
