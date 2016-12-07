Lompoc Swears In City Council Members, Mayor

A veteran lawmaker bid farewell while a newcomer took her seat at the dais for the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne took the oath of office — administered by City Clerk Stacey Haddon — along with incumbent Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilman Jim Mosby late Tuesday night.

Due to a packed agenda, the swearing-in ceremony occurred after 11 p.m., when more than half the audience members had already left.

Osborne placed first in the election tally, with 42.3 percent of the vote, followed by Mosby, who earned 30 percent, according to final results from the Nov. 8 balloting.

A resident of Lompoc since 2000, she became the lone woman on the panel.

Osborne has operated her own business providing event planning and professional organizing services since 2005.

She has been active in the community, including serving on the Lompoc Economic Development Committee and the Lompoc Theatre Project.

This marked Mosby’s first election since he was appointed to fill a vacancy created in 2014 when Lingl won his first term as mayor.

Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl placed last with 27.2 percent of the votes so he did not win the right to spend another four years on the council.

The loss meant the end of 16 non-consecutive years on the City Council for the man who also spent eight years on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. He also served on the Lompoc Unified School District board.

Before Holmdahl left, Lingl presented the him with a plaque to note his “dedication and commitment to Lompoc City Council,”

“A remarkable career serving our community,” Lingl said. “DeWayne, you’ve been a great asset to our community, a great supporter of our community, a great friend to many of us, and I am very proud to call you my friend.”

One projects Holmdahl was pleased to play a role in while serving on the council involved a sign in City Hall saying “In God We Trust.”

Holmdahl also thanked Fire Chief Kurt Latipow, Police Chief Pat Walsh and City Manager Patrick Wiemiller, noting all three were hired during his stint on the City Council.

But perhaps his biggest accomplishment, undertaken with former fire chief Linual White, involved encouraging Allan Hancock College to move its Public Safety Training Center to the Lompoc Valley campus.

It happened since Holmdahl and White were in a room at the right time, he said.

“Within seven days, it was coming to Lompoc, not Santa Maria,’” Holmdahl said, adding that he is proud Lompoc beat Santa Maria to gain the training facility for police officers and firefighters,

“I enjoy Lompoc,” Holmdahl said, adding that he has lived in the city since 1950. “I’ve seen a lot of changes. It’s kind of grown a little bit.”

