Lompoc Taking Nominations For Top Customer Service Award

The city of Lompoc is accepting nominations from the community for the 2018 Jim Darrah Public Servant Award, which recognizes a city employee who provides exceptional customer service.

The Jim Darrah Public Servant Award is given in memory of Jim Darrah, a longtime Lompoc city employee who loved and respected the people of Lompoc, and felt they deserved the best possible service from city employees.

Nominations may be made by either city employees or non-city employees. Employees of any level can be nominated. The recipient of the Jim Darrah Public Servant Award will be announced on Sept. 27 at an employee recognition event.

Personnel from the Lompoc Police and Fire departments are excluded from this award, as these departments have separate employee recognition programs.

The nomination form for this award is available at Public Servant Award Nomination Form ln the city’s website http://www.cityoflompoc.com/.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, to Karen Poggione at: [email protected] or Karen F. Poggione City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.