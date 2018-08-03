Lompoc Teen Pool Party Marks End of Summer, Start of School Year

Teenagers are invited to celebrate the start of the new school year and end of summer with an End of Summer Teen Pool Bash, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12., at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.

The event is open to all teens who are entering grades eight through 12 for the upcoming school year. Participants are invited to swim with friends at the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center while listening to tunes by DJ Vega.

Those taking part must comply with the pool rules, including wearing proper swim attire. Entry costs $8 per teen at the door, and student identification is required. Beverages and pizza will be for sale.

Community members seeking more information are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.