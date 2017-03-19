Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:19 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Play Tells Story of Dubious Singing Sensation

By Larry McLellan for Lompoc Civic Theatre | March 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Lompoc Civic Theatre opens its 44th anniversary season with Peter Quilter’s comedy Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, March 24-April 9, at the Civic Auditorium, 217 S. L St., Lompoc. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Larry McLellan is the director, Chris Jeszeck and McLellan are co-producers. The show is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Glorious! was a nominee for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2006 when it opened at the Duchess Theatre in London’s West End. The Daily Telegraph described the production as "delightful and blissfully funny."

Glorious! is a light-hearted take on the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the performer everyone wanted to see live in 1940s New York.

Florence was an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. Known as “the first lady of the sliding scale,” she warbled and screeched her way through the evening to an audience who mostly reacted with laughter.

But this delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics. Instead, she was surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

Glorious! moves from Florence's charity recitals and extravagant balls to her bizarre recording sessions and an ultimate triumph at Carnegie Hall, where her final concert was sold out weeks in advance with countless numbers of fans clamoring for tickets on the street.

The Lompoc production features Anne Ramsey (Nunsense) as Florence and William Koseluk (Clutter) as her pianist Cosme McMoon. Both actors will be performing music live onstage in this production.

Ken Norberg makes his LCT debut as Florence’s companion St. Clair Bayfield, and Chris Jeszeck (Nunsense) plays her eccentric friend Dorothy.

Another newcomer to LCT, Diana Diaz, plays the maid Maria; and LCT veteran Marian Stave returns to the stage as society matron Mrs. Verrinder-Gedge.

Presale tickets for $15 are available at Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 1036 N. H St.; P.J.’s Deli, 128 W. College Ave.; and Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. I St.

Tickets at the door are $18. Student, senior and military tickets, as well as Sunday matinees, are $15 at the door. Groups of 15 or more qualify for a discounted ticket price of $12.

Cash, check and credit cards are accepted at the door. Fore more information, contact LCT at 735-2281.

— Larry McLellan for Lompoc Civic Theatre.

 
