Feasibility Study Shows Compelling Future for Lompoc Theatre Project

“This theatre will rise.”

The statement is in bold red letters emblazoned across the marquee of the Lompoc Theatre, where H street meets Ocean Avenue; the massive steel-enforced concrete structure stands ready. The crossroads are also part of the route of historic Highway 1, and the sign has people wondering if what it reads is true. It is, in fact, and there are many reasons why this dynamic project is happening now.

To get solid data and analytics about the refurbishment of the theatre, the owners of the building and nonprofit organization, The Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP), recently hired the company, Strategic Vitality LLC, to research and write a feasibility study of the project, funded in part by a $5,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The study’s main undertaking was to assess the perceived community need, the internal and external factors impacting the project’s fulfillment, and the understanding of the capacity for local support. The methodology employed to develop the study included interview questions alternately expanding and compressing viewpoints to garner inputs both general and specific, regional and local.

The company used board member interviews and input, research, a community survey, and stakeholder questionnaires and personal interviews.

Interviewing residents from across all of Lompoc’s diverse community, the company was looking for answers for specific concerns: Would the community support a new cultural performing arts and education center in Lompoc?

Can the millions of dollars needed to complete the refurbishment be raised to restore the historic theatre? Will the current group pull off what previous groups and owners have failed to do? How would the theatre remain open and profitable when the refurbishment were to be completed?

All these concerns and more were answered in the 91-page report. The positive response was overwhelming: 90 percent of respondents stated that the success of this theatre project is extremely or very important.

The study also asked key members - “movers & shakers” - of the community what they thought about the refurbishment project. In detailed questionnaires in both English and Spanish, 87 percent agreed that there was a need for the theatre and a clear plan to move forward to raise the funds.

Although several people voiced their concerns about raising the money for the large project, all agreed that there was a tipping point of fundraising. Many agreed the project became viable when The Lompoc Theatre Project reached at least $100,000 in fundraising. To date, the nonprofit group has raised over $200,000. That goal reached, the group is moving forward on its track to success.

Built in 1927 at the end of the golden age of silent films, the interior of the theatre demonstrated its fidelity to the jazz age and art deco. In an article in The Lompoc Record from 1927, the reporter states, “When you enter the new theatre for the first time this evening you will be impressed by the beauty of every feature.” In the 1930s the theatre was a charter member of the Mickey Mouse Theatre Club, long before the TV Mouse Club became popular.

After enjoying a successful run, the theatre was fully renovated in the 1950s, but as tastes changed and multi-screen theatres became the norm, the theatre was officially closed in 1975. However, the Calvert family let many groups try their hand at the theatre business – films, plays and live performances of all types continued sporadically through the decades. The last film was shown at the theatre the 1990s.

In the 2000s, Lompoc Civic Theatre performed a play onstage and successful haunted house events were staged inside the theatre in the last decade. The retail spaces below and offices on the second floor were occupied on and off until recently. Presently, new renovations are happening to open those spaces to the public as rented spaces. This will happen as early as August or September of this year, with additional plans to re-paint and landscape the building.

The last 10 years have taken a deep toll on the building. As neglect and long legal issues raged, the roof leaked in many places and thousands of pigeons moved in. Destructive pigeon waste and water left the plaster ruined and rendered the theatre seats unusable. But that time has passed, The Lompoc Theatre Project has removed all the seats, taken down the plaster, and completely gutted the building.

The demolition is complete: Asbestos has been abated and all the safety issues have been fixed. It is now okay to walk inside the theatre without hard hats or safety concerns. In fact, a rummage sale was held in the theatre just weeks ago to great success and the delight of many who showed up just to see the inside of the building.

The feasibility of the project is compelling, and additionally among the study’s findings are that SB county ranks 11th in California for millionaires and billionaires (1 out of 227 tax filers). The report also confirmed that there was no indication that past failures from other groups will affect LTP’s success.

Additionally, there will be no effect from competition from other performing arts centers like The Clark Center, Solvang Theatrefest, or The Granada Theatre Santa Barbara. The report also indicated that the national economy is on the rise and the tourist sector is strong in Santa Barbara county.

An article in the Santa Maria Times published on February 14, 2018 stated that there was over $198,000,000 revenue dollars generated by The Arts in Santa Barbara County in 2017, providing 5,857 jobs and over $19,000,000 in tax and other revenue for local governments. The article also stated that over 2,500,000 people attended an arts event in Santa Barbara County that year and the audience spent over $72,000,000.

Most of the respondents agreed that LTP needs to raise $100,000 to $1,000,000 to demonstrate the projects viability. Various studies have shown that the theatre renovation is key to Lompoc’s economic downtown revitalization and several interviewees, addressing the needs of the capital campaign, thought that the Board of Directors should be comprised not only of typical community representatives, but of people with special expertise, e.g. construction, development and facility operations.

Other findings were:

Over 87 percent of the surveyed said it was extremely important to save and renovate the Lompoc Theatre as a historical landmark.

Over 93 percent of those surveyed said the renovation project was extremely or very important to the revitalization of the downtown.

Over 90 percent said that the need for an education and performance center celebrating diverse cultural heritage of the area was extremely or very important.

As one LTP board member puts it, “Like the string of California missions, the Lompoc Theatre will fill in a gap among the existing performing arts centers. Our valley is diverse in people, industry and The Arts. Being the City of Arts and Flowers means we must have a beacon and living symbol to coalesce both the downtown area and the arts community. The Lompoc Theatre will be the home of The Arts in our city, but also be a link in the chain of vibrant, exciting cultural arts on the central coast. A living, breathing arts community is more vital now than ever.”

Lompoc Theatre Project is a nonprofit corporation and every dollar raised or received goes towards the renovation of the building. Visit the website at lompoctheatre.org for more information, to sign up for the email newsletter, to make a donation, and to view the artists renderings of what the future holds for the building.