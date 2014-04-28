Inaugural Fundraiser Generates Funds, ‘Buzz’ for Lompoc Theatre Project

The eight members of the Lompoc Theatre Project’s Board of Directors are proud to announce that “several thousand dollars” were raised Saturday evening during the organization’s first fundraiser.

The event took place at D’Vine Wine Bar & Bistro in Lompoc, 107 W. Ocean Ave.

A total of 134 people attended the event, said Katie Baillargeon, fundraising chairwoman of the Lompoc Theatre Project.

“Together with the tickets, proceeds from wine and beer sales and the money gained from our silent auction items, we raised several thousand dollars,” she said.

The money raised will help fund the organization’s costs to secure the title to the theater and begin its extensive repair and restoration.

All members of the board attended the benefit event, and board president Cecilia Martner and member Mark Herrier addressed the crowd several times during the event to share information about the organization’s efforts.

“Just as important as the money we raised, if not more so, was the ‘buzz’ we generated Saturday about the Lompoc Theatre Project,” Herrier noted.

Adding to Saturday’s celebration was exciting news board members shared with event guests Saturday: The board was told last Thursday that the Lompoc City Council, during its regular council meeting on May 6, will include a public discussion of the memorandum of understanding between the city and the Lompoc Theatre Project.

When signed, the document will kick-start the process required to transfer the title from the City of Lompoc to the nonprofit organization.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is encouraging all community members who also want to see the historic venue restored to full use to attend the council meeting to stand in support of the effort.

On Saturday, Lompoc favorites Saint Anne’s Place, a foot-stomping blues band, entertained guests, who nibbled on pizza and hors d’ oeuvres prepared by D’Vine and enjoyed many local beers and wines.

Among the items sold to high bidders during the silent auction were a two-night getaway in Mendocino County; private wine tastings or tours at Clos Pepe Vineyard, Coquelicot Vineyard and Dragonette Cellars; bottles and signed magnums of wine donated by Santa Barbara County winemakers; tickets to PCPA performances; and several paintings.

— Laurie Jervis is the secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.