Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Inaugural Fundraiser Generates Funds, ‘Buzz’ for Lompoc Theatre Project

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | April 28, 2014 | 1:34 p.m.

The eight members of the Lompoc Theatre Project’s Board of Directors are proud to announce that “several thousand dollars” were raised Saturday evening during the organization’s first fundraiser.

The event took place at D’Vine Wine Bar & Bistro in Lompoc, 107 W. Ocean Ave.

A total of 134 people attended the event, said Katie Baillargeon, fundraising chairwoman of the Lompoc Theatre Project.

“Together with the tickets, proceeds from wine and beer sales and the money gained from our silent auction items, we raised several thousand dollars,” she said.

The money raised will help fund the organization’s costs to secure the title to the theater and begin its extensive repair and restoration.

All members of the board attended the benefit event, and board president Cecilia Martner and member Mark Herrier addressed the crowd several times during the event to share information about the organization’s efforts.

“Just as important as the money we raised, if not more so, was the ‘buzz’ we generated Saturday about the Lompoc Theatre Project,” Herrier noted.

Adding to Saturday’s celebration was exciting news board members shared with event guests Saturday: The board was told last Thursday that the Lompoc City Council, during its regular council meeting on May 6, will include a public discussion of the memorandum of understanding between the city and the Lompoc Theatre Project.

When signed, the document will kick-start the process required to transfer the title from the City of Lompoc to the nonprofit organization.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is encouraging all community members who also want to see the historic venue restored to full use to attend the council meeting to stand in support of the effort.

On Saturday, Lompoc favorites Saint Anne’s Place, a foot-stomping blues band, entertained guests, who nibbled on pizza and hors d’ oeuvres prepared by D’Vine and enjoyed many local beers and wines.

Among the items sold to high bidders during the silent auction were a two-night getaway in Mendocino County; private wine tastings or tours at Clos Pepe Vineyard, Coquelicot Vineyard and Dragonette Cellars; bottles and signed magnums of wine donated by Santa Barbara County winemakers; tickets to PCPA performances; and several paintings.

— Laurie Jervis is the secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 