Lompoc Theatre Project Gains Ownership Of Historic Structure

Nonprofit group plans to restore dilapidated building to become venue for movies and live entertainment

The Lompoc Theatre Project finally has the keys and the deed to the historic structure, setting the stage for efforts to bring the building back to life.

The announcement comes days after Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Jed Beebe granted the nonprofit group’s petition to foreclose on the theater’s previous owner, the Lompoc Housing and Community Development Corporation.

The legal step was key to allowing the Lompoc Theatre Project to take ownership of the theater.

On Friday morning, Theatre Project members gathered to announce the transfer of ownership with city officials while standing near the dilapidated theater built in 1927.

“It was a marking of a moment,” said Mark Herrier, president of the board of directors for the Lompoc Theatre Project. He grew up in Lompoc and appeared in the 1980s Porky’s series of films.

Foreclosure is the last step of a lengthy process that began more than three years ago to transfer ownership of the theater property and adjacent parking lot from LHCDC to the Theatre Project.

Three outstanding liens from public and private loans given to LHCDC complicated the process. Making the matter messier was the fact LHCDC became defunct amid allegations of mismanagement.

LHCDC had leased the property from the original owners, the Calvert family, in 2003 and finalized the sale in 2006, but never began restoring the facility.

En route to untangling the building’s ownership, the Theatre Project purchased the largest deed on the property — a $700,000 deed held by the former Lompoc Redevelopment Agency — in October for $1.

Additionally, the group has agreed to pay five years of unpaid property taxes — reduced to about $60,000 after the nonprofit successfully appealed the county’s assessed value of the property.

The group leading the restoration is mindful of the fact the community previously had heard similar promises about plans to restore the theater.

“We’re not the first group to attempt this but we will be last,” Herrier said. “We will get it done.”

Herrier said the restoration of what he called “a town treasure” will take about two years, with supporters hoping to re-open the theater by the end of its 90th anniversary year in 2017.

However making the goal will require support of donors, residents and businesses to step up quickly.

In all, they estimate some $6 million will be needed to fulfill the plans unveiled in December 2014 and calling for an expanded lobby, meeting room, rehearsal space and dressing rooms for performing artists, an outdoor courtyard and disabled access.

Herrier said he is confident the group can and will meet the goal, noting that Merced raised three times the amount for a theater restoration.

The new owners hope to soon start assessing the roof’s condition and cleaning up poop left behind by pigeons who have inhabited into the structure.

“Whether it is sweat equity, dollars, donations of equipment, it doesn’t matter, we need your help. This is the Lompoc community’s last — and best — chance to make this theater a reality,” Herrier said.

“We need the community to step forward physically, emotionally and financially.”

Among the types of programming planned for the restored theater are live musical concerts of various genres, dance performances, movies, matinees, educational lectures and more.

“Art elevates everyone. And the youth of this town especially have been starved for a venue like this for far too long,” Herrier said.

Other communities that renovated old theaters have discovered that “everything else comes to life,” Herrier added.

The nonprofit also plans to offer the theater and adjoining spaces for special events, weddings and private parties.

The Lompoc Theatre Project was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in October 2012 and has a nine-member board of directors.

