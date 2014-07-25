Lompoc Theatre Project Holds Board, Committee Elections

The Lompoc Theatre Project’s Board of Directors held elections on June 17, with several members gaining new or expanded titles.

Mark Herrier, previously a board member at large, is the new president of the board. He replaces Cecilia Martner, president from June 2013 through June 2014. Martner is now president of the LTP’s advisory committee.

Herrier is also chairman of the Operations and Restoration Committee.

Laurie Jervis, secretary since December 2013, retains that title, and also was elected as chairwoman of the Media and Communications Committee.

Ron Bock was re-elected as treasurer.

Jack Carmean and Steve Stormoen are co-chairmen of the Membership and Volunteers Committee.

The current members of the LTP are Martner, Katie Baillargeon and Barbara Satterfield, as well as founding members Pam Wall, Ken and Carol Calvert, Carol Benham and Brian Cole, first board president.

— Laurie Jervis is secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project.