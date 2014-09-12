Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:01 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Theatre Project Invites Volunteers to Potluck Work Party

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | September 12, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.

The Lompoc Theatre Project invites current and future volunteers to a Potluck Work Party on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Lilley Building, at the corner of Ocean Avenue and H Street.

Bring either appetizers or a dessert to share, and join us from 7 to 9 p.m. in the upstairs conference room.

LTP's Board of Directors will update volunteers on future plans and opportunities for helping with the ongoing work to acquire, restore and reopen the theater.

We’ve got lots happening behind the scenes — and will have a continual need for volunteers.

For more details on the Potluck Work Party, please contact membership/volunteer chairman Jack Carmean at [email protected], Steve Stormoen at 805.284.6911 or [email protected], or call the LTP information number at 805.380.6777.

Street parking includes North H Street, Ocean Avenue and the parking lot adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce, on I Street and Ocean Avenue.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization working to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors. 

— Laurie Jervis is the publicity chairwoman for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 