Lompoc Theatre Project Invites Volunteers to Potluck Work Party

The Lompoc Theatre Project invites current and future volunteers to a Potluck Work Party on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Lilley Building, at the corner of Ocean Avenue and H Street.

Bring either appetizers or a dessert to share, and join us from 7 to 9 p.m. in the upstairs conference room.

LTP's Board of Directors will update volunteers on future plans and opportunities for helping with the ongoing work to acquire, restore and reopen the theater.

We’ve got lots happening behind the scenes — and will have a continual need for volunteers.

For more details on the Potluck Work Party, please contact membership/volunteer chairman Jack Carmean at [email protected], Steve Stormoen at 805.284.6911 or [email protected], or call the LTP information number at 805.380.6777.

Street parking includes North H Street, Ocean Avenue and the parking lot adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce, on I Street and Ocean Avenue.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization working to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the publicity chairwoman for the Lompoc Theatre Project.