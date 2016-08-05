Lompoc Theatre Project Makes Back Property Taxes Payment, Nears Capital Campaign

While there’s no visible activity around the Lompoc Theatre, there’s plenty happening behind the scenes.

The Lompoc Theatre Project’s board of directors made the first payment in June against the delinquent property taxes owed by the previous owner of the theater, effectively removing the venue from Santa Barbara County’s list of properties in default for unpaid taxes.

And in May, the board hired a professional company for a quote for work required to remove any hazardous materials, such as mold and asbestos.

The testing revealed some asbestos in the lobby but none in the main theater. In addition, minor mold damage was determined because of the preexisting damage to the roof.

“We have the test results back as well as estimates to remove all of the hazardous materials. We are reviewing those with the intent to proceed as soon as we can,” said Mark Herrier, president of the project’s board of directors.

LTP has prepared the required clean-up proposal necessary to remove the red-tag designation from the building and begin removing the hazardous materials.

CalTrans will also review the repairs made to the marquee in order to remove the “sidewalk closed” signs.

Once the red tag is removed, the board will authorize the contractor to patch the hole in the roof and halt any further damage from water and pest intrusion.

Coming next will be the Lompoc Theatre Project’s capital campaign to fund the replacement of the entire roof. The board’s first-year goal is to raise $1 million for the roof repairs and more.

The ultimate fundraising goal remains about $6 million to completely repair and restore the historical building to its former glory.

The public can donate by visiting www.lompoctheatre.org.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to re-open the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for both the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is a member of the Lompoc Theatre Project’s board of directors.