Lompoc Theatre Project Names Board Members, Raffle Winners,

By Laurie Jervis for Lompoc Theatre Project | November 28, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Three Santa Barbara County residents were winners in the Lompoc Theatre Project’s fundraising raffle drawn Nov. 19. Antoinette and Shawn Addison of Santa Ynez, first prize; Anna Domingos of Lompoc, second; Chris Ames, of Lompoc, third. One hundred tickets were sold.

First prize was a 100-bottle “Wine Cellar” of wines donated by Santa Barbara County winemakers; second, a “Weekend in the Sta. Rita Hills,”with tasting, tour and picnic at Sanford Winery, dinner at Scratch Kitchen, three bottles of wine and a night’s stay in a local hotel; third prize was three magnums of library wine, also from local vintners.

In other news, Lompoc Theatre Project elected four members to its governing board of directors at a membership meeting earlier this month.

Board of directors’ members Jenelle Osborne and Laurie Jervis were re-elected to new terms on the nonprofit’s nine-member board, as were two new members. The new members are Barbara Satterfield, community outreach and volunteer chair, and Heather Bedford, who will serve on the fund development committee.

Osborne was first elected to the board in 2015, and serves as fund development chair. Media and communications co-chair Jervis joined the board in 2013.

Satterfield, the third generation of a local Lompoc family is executive director of Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance, retail manager for the Hitching Post Winery and works at Hitching Post II Restaurant in Buellton. From 1984-87, she owned the Outpost Restaurant in Lompoc. She is also a board member of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce.

Bedford is also a native of Lompoc, and graduated from Long Beach State University. She and her family own Graphic Systems Printers in Lompoc and Solvang. Involved in local and county nonprofits, Bedford has donated time to the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, Relay for Life and the Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis for Lompoc Theatre Project.

 

