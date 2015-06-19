Lompoc Theatre Project Presents ‘Grease’ to Open ‘Movies Under the Stars’ Series

The Lompoc Theatre Project, in association with the Lompoc Recreation Division, is delighted to present the musical comedy film Grease, the first in its “Movies Under the Stars” series at Ryon Park in Lompoc.

The 1978 classic will return to the big screen at dusk on Friday, July 10, following the return of Lompoc’s summer Olde Towne Market, and will coincide with the annual Classic Car Cruise-In on Ocean Avenue.

The event is open to film and car buffs of all ages, and is free, although donations to the Lompoc Theatre Project are welcome, according to Mark Herrier, president of the board.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to email board member Jack Carmean at [email protected].

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the publicity chairwoman for the Lompoc Theatre Project.