Lompoc Theatre Project to Reveal Renderings at Dec. 12 Fundraiser

By Laurie Jervis for the Lompoc Theatre Project | December 3, 2014 | 4:25 p.m.

On Dec. 12, the Lompoc Theatre Project will hold its third fundraiser of the year — this time to share with the community the conceptual renderings provided by the professional theater designers commissioned by the Board of Directors.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 at Montemar Wines, 1501 E. Chestnut Court, Suite E, off Seventh Street. Lot and street parking is available.

Tickets are $25 each, and will include one glass of wine from Montemar and fire-cooked pizzas provided by John Martinez of J&D Stone Oven Pizzas. Click here for tickets.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Mark Herrier, president of the board, will discuss the plans with guests and detail the Lompoc Theatre Project’s progress toward gaining title to the theater property.

“I’m elated to share with the public what will be one of the most exciting entertainment venues in the state,” Herrier said.

The evening will feature a no-host wine bar and live music by Lompoc musicians Jacob Cole, Randall Sena and George Stillman.

Also present will be Mary Harris, hired by the Board of Directors to direct fundraising efforts for the theater’s repair and renovation.

Harris, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, comes to the Lompoc Theatre Project with a background in tourism, event management and business and capital campaigns.

Until May of this year, Harris led Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, where she was the founding executive director of the Tourism Business Improvement District. Prior to heading VSVV, Harris was the executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association and event producer for the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization working to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the communications/media chair for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

