Lompoc Thompson Park Transformation Partially Complete

Work on ball field now in process

Children’s play area was resurfaced as part of Thompson Park renovation.
Children's play area was resurfaced as part of Thompson Park renovation. (City of Lompoc)
By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | May 7, 2018 | 3:09 p.m.

The city of Lompoc has announced that the park side of Thompson Park is open to the public following extensive renovations. Renovations on the portion of the park not occupied by the ball field included creating:

Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessible pathways to all park amenities, resurfacing the children’s play area, covering the Dwayne C. Fuggs BBQ Picnic Area with a shade structure, installing a new Thompson Park monument sign, planting trees, and putting a split-rail fence around the park's perimeter.

All the upgrades were made possible through Housing-Related Parks Program (HRPP) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding awarded to the city of Lompoc.

An estimated $179,000 in grant funding was spent on the park side of Thompson Park, with an anticipated $572,000 in grant funding expected to be spent renovating the ball field and park restrooms.

Work began on the renovation project in November Work is now underway on the ball field side; the renovations are expected to be complete in July.

Work that remains to be completed at the ball field includes: installing a new press box, bleachers with shade structures, and dugout seating, and replacing the existing restrooms.

Teresa Gallavan, interim city manager, said the improvements being made at Thompson Park were much-needed, and are resulting in a safe, inviting space for the community.

“It’s exciting to see the transformation at Thompson Park, and I’m thrilled our community is now able to enjoy the covered picnic area, improved play area and walking paths,” Gallavan said. “We look forward to opening the new ball park this summer.”

Once renovations are complete on all of Thompson Park, a formal ribbon-cutting event will be announced to honor the volunteers and organizations which made the improvement project possible.

