Lompoc to Bring Back Fluorescent Summer Arts Event

By Jack Carmean for First Thursdays Lompoc | August 10, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

First Thursdays Lompoc and New Lows will host Fluorescent Summer, an exploration of blacklight and glow-in-the-dark, from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 1, 2016, at New Lows.

Back by popular demand, the event is an evening of local art, music and food in downtown Lompoc. This is a free community event, so bring your friends and family.

Since 2012, a group of local artists have come together to produce events showcasing the emerging local art scene, with special attention on the young underground artists shaking things up in Lompoc’s little corner of the Central Coast.

Artists and volunteers wishing to contribute to the event may contact First Thursdays Lompoc through its Facebook page.

Featured artists include: Brian Beaulieu, Bumzigana, Leanna Cuevas, Oscar Pearson, Chris Martinez, VanTsa and many more.

Amber Anderson and DJ BargainBin will provide free music for the duration of the evening.

New Lows is located at 104 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

Fluorescent Summer is generously sponsored by P.J.’s Deli, Graphic Sytems and Native Tongue Boutique and Lounge.

Admission to this event is free and open to all ages.

For more information send a message on Facebook or email [email protected].

Jack Carmean represents First Thursdays Lompoc.

 
