Lompoc to Implement New Financial-Management System

The city of Lompoc will be upgrading to a new financial-management system that will enable more efficient city business and better customer service.

The city’s current financial-management system is functional, but 30 years old and technologically obsolete. The Lompoc City Council has voted to approve the new system, which will cost an estimated $2.23 million, funded throughout all city functions including the General Fund and the Enterprise Funds (water, wastewater, electric, airport and transit).

Each division will be allocated a portion of the cost based on use.

This Munis Financial Management System, provided through Tyler Technologies, Inc., will provide an integrated system that will enable community members to access their accounts and make payments online for city services.

The system will also provide real-time information for Lompoc residents, including quick and accurate information needed for state and federal reporting.

This new system is scheduled to be rolled out a few systems at a time starting in November and finishing in August 2019.

First will be core financial systems and system-wide services such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, purchasing and financial reporting.

The second phase of implementation will include human resources and payroll.

The third phase will be an upgrade to the utility billing system and the cashiering system. This upgrade will allow utility customers to see their water and electric consumption and pay these bills online.

The fourth and fifth phases will address internal services such as work orders and asset management, and community development including permits and inspections.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/

Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc