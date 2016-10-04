Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc to Implement New Financial-Management System

By Samantha Scroggin | October 4, 2016 | 9:24 a.m.

The city of Lompoc will be upgrading to a new financial-management system that will enable more efficient city business and better customer service.

The city’s current financial-management system is functional, but 30 years old and technologically obsolete. The Lompoc City Council has voted to approve the new system, which will cost an estimated $2.23 million, funded throughout all city functions including the General Fund and the Enterprise Funds (water, wastewater, electric, airport and transit).

Each division will be allocated a portion of the cost based on use.

This Munis Financial Management System, provided through Tyler Technologies, Inc., will provide an integrated system that will enable community members to access their accounts and make payments online for city services.

The system will also provide real-time information for Lompoc residents, including quick and accurate information needed for state and federal reporting.

This new system is scheduled to be rolled out a few systems at a time starting in November and finishing in August 2019.

First will be core financial systems and system-wide services such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, purchasing and financial reporting.

The second phase of implementation will include human resources and payroll.

The third phase will be an upgrade to the utility billing system and the cashiering system. This upgrade will allow utility customers to see their water and electric consumption and pay these bills online.

The fourth and fifth phases will address internal services such as work orders and asset management, and community development including permits and inspections.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/

Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 