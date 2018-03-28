Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:48 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc to Open New Transit Transfer Center

Cost of the project is about $800,000

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | March 28, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.
Downtown site will serve up to seven buses at a time. Click to view larger
Downtown site will serve up to seven buses at a time. (City of Lompoc)

The city of Lompoc has announced it is moving the Transit Transfer Center from Mission Plaza Shopping Center to Cypress Avenue and between H/I alley and J Street in the downtown section of Lompoc. The new center will open Monday, April 2.

The move is part of the city's effort to enhance public transportation services and improve the effectiveness of the local, regional and inter-regional transit connectivity system.

The Transit Transfer Center serves the City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) routes, as well as the Wine Country Express and the Breeze Bus. In addition, the new location, the city will add the Clean Air Express to the buses it serves.

The old Transit Transfer Center will still be used by all its previous routes, but will no longer be the hub.

The new Transit Transfer Center facility integrates a bus-loading area with the capacity to serve five-seven buses.

There will be new pedestrian sidewalks featuring decorative pavers, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps, five bus shelters, site furnishings (benches, trash receptacles), lighting, landscaping and irrigation.

As part of the project, the city has planted new species of trees, a variety of shrubs and ground cover, and created an aesthetically pleasing landscape that complements the bus facility and surrounding downtown area.

Funding for the Transit Transfer Center project came from California Proposition 1B, which was passed in 2006 to provide money for transit and highway projects. The cost of the project is about $800,000.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 