Lompoc to Open New Transit Transfer Center

The city of Lompoc has announced it is moving the Transit Transfer Center from Mission Plaza Shopping Center to Cypress Avenue and between H/I alley and J Street in the downtown section of Lompoc. The new center will open Monday, April 2.

The move is part of the city's effort to enhance public transportation services and improve the effectiveness of the local, regional and inter-regional transit connectivity system.

The Transit Transfer Center serves the City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) routes, as well as the Wine Country Express and the Breeze Bus. In addition, the new location, the city will add the Clean Air Express to the buses it serves.

The old Transit Transfer Center will still be used by all its previous routes, but will no longer be the hub.

The new Transit Transfer Center facility integrates a bus-loading area with the capacity to serve five-seven buses.

There will be new pedestrian sidewalks featuring decorative pavers, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps, five bus shelters, site furnishings (benches, trash receptacles), lighting, landscaping and irrigation.

As part of the project, the city has planted new species of trees, a variety of shrubs and ground cover, and created an aesthetically pleasing landscape that complements the bus facility and surrounding downtown area.

Funding for the Transit Transfer Center project came from California Proposition 1B, which was passed in 2006 to provide money for transit and highway projects. The cost of the project is about $800,000.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.