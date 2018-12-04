Lompoc to Shut City Offices Dec. 5 in Honor of President George H.W. Bush

The city of Lompoc will be closing City Hall and city facilities on Wednesday, Dec. 5, recognizing a National Day of Mourning following the death of President George H.W. Bush.

Lompoc City Hall will be closed, along with the Lompoc Library, the city’s recreation facilities and the Lompoc Landfill. Recreation classes scheduled for Dec. 5 will be cancelled. Solid waste collection will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week.

Utility bill payments can be paid online or deposited in the drop box outside the Lompoc Police Department, and will be processed on Thursday, Dec. 6. Lompoc Transit (COLT) services will operate normally on Dec. 5.

Crucial city operations in Lompoc will continue to function on Dec. 5, including police, fire, electric, water treatment and wastewater treatment.

Pn Dec. 3, President Trump issued an executive order to close federal offices on Dec. 5, and excuse all federal employees from duty for the scheduled workday. Dec. 5, 2018, is being recognized as a federal holiday.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.