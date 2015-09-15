Lompoc Swearing In Police Captain, Three Sergeants

Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:57 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 15, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

Lompoc Police Department’s newly hired captain and three recently promoted sergeants will be sworn-in Tuesday night during the City Council meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, with the swearing-in ceremony occurring near the top of the agenda.

Chief Patrick Walsh,  who marks his first year anniversary on the job in Lompoc this month, announced the appointment of Capt. Joseph Mariani, who previously served 34 years on the Los Angeles Police Department.

The ceremony also will note promotions of three police officers — Kevin Martin, Jorge Magana and Scott Morgan.

Martin, who has more than 23 years of experience, recently assumed leadership of the agency’s Community Services Section.

Magana has more than 18 years of experience and Morgan has more than 10 years in law enforcement.

