Lompoc Too Tough on Both Sides of Ball, Routs Bishop Diego, 36-10

Football

Lompoc pulled it together and played a solid football game while Bishop Diego continued to struggle on offense in the battle of Santa Barbara County football powerhouses Friday night.

The visiting Braves got big games from running back Leondre Coleman, quarterback Cameron Iribarren and their defense and beat the defending CIF state-champion Cardinals, 36-10, at La Playa Stadium.

Coleman played full-time at running back and will probably hold down the position for the rest of the year after a stellar performance. He rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns, a 1-yard run and a spectacular 54-yard screen pass from Iribarren.

Iribarren played the quarterback position with confidence, especially during the second half. In the third quarter, he fired a 52-yard strike to Ryan Morgan for a touchdown and ran around right end for a 35-yard scoring run following a pass interception by Nick Dominguez. Those scores gave the Braves a 23-3 lead.

Bishop, meanwhile, had trouble sustaining drives for the second week in a row. Quarterback Jake Engel played but the timing with his receivers was still off on pass plays.

The Cardinals went without a touchdown last week at St. Bonaventure and didn’t reach the end zone on Friday until the fourth quarter. Running back Adrian Soracco, who missed the first two games with an injury and an illness, broke the drought with an 85-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jack Luckhurst’s PAT made the score 30-10 with 9:30 left.

The Bishop defense hung in there as best it could, but it was on the field a lot because the offense couldn’t put together a long drive against a stout Lompoc defense. Luckhurst punted six times in the game.

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first when Luckhurst converted a 30-yard field after a 6-yard Lompoc punt.

Luckhurst had earlier missed wide left from 40 yards on Bishop’s first possession of the game.

Coleman got Lompoc’s offense going. He broke off runs of 10, 30 and 12 yards to put the ball down to the Bishop game 7. Three runs later, he scored on a 1-yard plunge to put the Braves ahead for good. The PAT kick was missed, leaving the score 6-3.

Lompoc started to mix things up on offense, using Coleman and Tenorio on the ground and the passing of Iribarren. The Braves drove from their 44 to the Bishop 21, and Aldoberto Anguiano came on to boot a 38-yard field goal for a 9-3 lead.

Lompoc’s defense continued to smother Bishop, holding the Cardinals to just 14 yards of offense in the first half.

Bishop had a big pass play to Soracco called back by a penalty on its first drive of the second half and the Cardinals eventually punted. They went three and out on their next possession.

Lompoc struck on first down, with Iribarren going over the middle to Morgan, who used his height advantage to catch the ball and power into the end zone. The PAT made it 16-3 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

Bishop tried to strike back with a long pass on first down, but it was picked off by Dominguez at the Lompoc 45. Coleman ran for 20 yards on first down and Iribarren followed with a 35-yard sprint into the end zone for a 23-3 lead.

Iribarren and Coleman executed on a screen pass, with Coleman breaking away on a 54-yard touchdown play.

Soracco broke a tackle at the line and bolted 85 yards to make a 30-10 game with 9:30 left.

Lompoc finished off Bishop with a 12-play, 63-yard drive. Iribarren sneaked over from the 1 with 1:39 left to play.

Lompoc is now 2-1 on the season and returns home to play Arroyo Grande next Friday. Bishop Diego (1-2) travels to Nipomo.

