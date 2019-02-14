Registration Open for Lompoc Teen Leadership Conference Conference

The Lompoc Youth Commission will hold the 6th Annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference with the 2019 theme Life: Living It From Experiences, Monday, March 4, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 E. Ocean Ave.

TOTAL is a teen leadership conference open to all junior high and high school students.

The keynote speaker and breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants.

The Lompoc youth commissioners have been working to develop workshops, secure an exciting motivational speaker, and develop a day when teens can learn leadership skills and become empowered to make a difference in their own lives.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast, with the sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2:15 p.m. The day includes breakfast, lunch, three breakout sessions, a keynote speaker and raffle.

Pre-registration is recommended by Feb. 28 to receive a discounted rate. Registrations will be accepted at the door, 8:30-8:45 a.m. the day of the event. Registration fees are $10 if registered by Feb. 28, then $15 per person.

Keynote speaker is Jeff Yalden. Yalden is an advocate for mental health in youth and adults, and an authority on teen motivation, teen mental health, and teen suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

Yalden speaks from experience and delivers from the heart, using a no-nonsense approach that leads his audiences to their “aha” defining moments.

Yalden was featured as a celebrity teen and family life coach on MTV’s reality show, MADE. He has appeared in numerous print, radio, podcasts, and television interviews.

To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100, stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., or register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.