Lompoc Town Hall Meeting to Address Hunger, Community Needs

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County staff and local experts will be holding a Town Hall meeting to address issues around hunger in the Lompoc community from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the New Life Christian Center, 816 North C St.

Monday’s event is the first in a series of five Town Hall meetings designed to engage the community in identifying the top goals for Foodbank’s new Community Impact Initiative and will address the needs of the Lompoc community.

The event will begin with collection of questions and comments from the audience in English and Spanish.

The moderator will be Ashley Costa of Healthy Lompoc Coalition and Panelists will include Erik Talkin, CEO of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; Joyce Ellen Lippman, Area Agency on Aging and the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens; and Rosa Zavala, Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and Head Start/Child Development Program, Health Services Supervisor.

After the panel, Bonnie Campbell, director of community impact at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, will lead the discussion of comments and questions. The event will be translated into Spanish.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.