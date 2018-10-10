Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc’s Homeless Triage Center for Riverbed Dwellers Closes Amid Successes

More than 60 people were served, well beyond the expectations of city officials

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham touring the Santa Ynez Riverbed and later the triage center with Lompoc police Chief Pat Walsh and Sgt. Kevin Martin. Click to view larger
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham toured the Santa Ynez Riverbed and later the triage center with Lompoc police Chief Pat Walsh and Sgt. Kevin Martin last week to see the extent of the situation created by homeless encampments in place for years. A temporary triage center to assist people who made the riverbed home shut down on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 10, 2018 | 9:16 p.m.

When the city of Lompoc evicted homeless residents from the Santa Ynez Riverbed, Police Chief Pat Walsh wasn’t sure how many would show up at a triage center aimed at getting them help.

That center's 30-day mission ended Wednesday, and Walsh said he considered it "a huge success, a way-beyond-our-imagination success.”

Final numbers weren’t available, but the triage center served more than 60 people, “which is unheard of,” the chief said, adding they expected 10 to 15 people to seek help.

City Manager Jim Throop, who has participated in similar homeless efforts in Paso Robles and Oxnard, noted the number of people who sought help.

“We’ve just gone above and beyond from what I’ve been able to find,” Throop said. 

“I think it really boils down to the trust that the Lompoc Police Department has been able to gain with that clientele,” said Bob Nelson, chief of staff for Fourth District county Supervisor Peter Adam. 

Representatives of multiple nonprofit organizations also brought their ongoing relationships with members of the homeless community, Nelson noted.

“Lompoc’s got some really special people and really high-quality people they’ve been able to throw at this and invested in this for a long, long time,” Nelson said. “You’re getting to see the fruits of that labor.”

Through the triage center, more than two dozen people entered into substance-abuse treatment programs, Walsh said. This is a key step since homeless shelters require people to be free of drugs. 

Several people were reunited with family members after travel costs were covered to help make that a reality. 

In one case, someone donated a motor home to a couple employed locally but lacking housing. 

“It’s typical Lompoc. We take care of our own, and even though a lot of these folks that were living in the riverbed had addiction problems and they were stealing stuff, at the end of the day, they’re our community and we help them,” Walsh said. 

“I’m really proud of what the city and the county have done. The county has pulled out the stops with their outreach,” Walsh added. “So we get our river back and we help people in the process. I just don’t know any other community that has done that.”

A rising number of thefts blamed on riverbed residents, multiple hard-to-access fires at encampments, and a homicide where the suspect ended up firing his gun at police officers who fatally shot the man in a Lompoc neighborhood helped spur the lan for evictions and cleanup.

But advocates note the homeless residents span the gamut — some criminals but some simply down on their luck. Some welcomed services, others remained resistant to the offered help.

City staff has estimated the 3-mile stretch had approximately 70 encampments developed over the years, with large amounts of debris posing concerns along with human waste.

After months of planning, the city began issuing eviction notices to riverbed residents in mid-August and established Sept. 10 as eviction day. The temporary triage center opened at River Park to help connect homeless residents with assorted services and provide a place to stay.

“Just 30 days of nonstop advocacy by everybody out here has been amazing,” Walsh said. “You talk to the folks who are in the triage center, they are probably healthier than they’ve been in a long time because they’ve been surrounded by people that care.”

It wasn’t all perfect. In hindsight, Walsh said, the outdoor setting proved problematic as drug sellers tried to access their would-be customers despite efforts to end addictions. The location near the riverbed made it too tempting to return.

Meetings also should have started months beforehand, Walsh added.

“We were thinking we were planning well, and then all of a sudden it was upon us,” Walsh said, adding that it caught some social services agencies off guard.

Public Defender Tracy Macuga and members of her staff spent hours at the triage center moving belongings on the first and final day in addition to offering legal and other assistance.

“The team assembled did great work in a short time, but the gaps became apparent, including the absence of supportive housing or transitional housing,” she said.

With residents evicted — and regular police patrols to ensure they don’t move back to the riverbed — the city is continuing to the next phase of removing biowaste and needles, eliminating debris of encampments, trimming vegetation and assessing riverbank stabilization. This effort could cost up of $500,000.  

Last week, Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham toured the riverbed and triage center as the city and county seek help including with covering costs.

Cunningham noted Lompoc’s comprehensive approach.

“I’m super impressed with the humane and I think intelligent way this has been handled so far. I think this is a real tribute to the city and to the county,” Cunningham said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 