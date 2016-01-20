Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:15 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Unified School District and Teachers Union Reach Agreement

By Lompoc Unified School District | January 20, 2016 | 1:33 p.m.

Lompoc Unified School District and the local teachers’ union came to a tentative agreement on Tuesday during contract negotiations that will increase teacher salaries by 4 percent on salary, add various stipends as well as a 2 percent one-time bonus for all teachers.

The agreement was reached in a record amount of time and was a collaborative effort.

Lompoc Federation of Teachers President Martha Bauer stated, "Our negotiating team is very pleased to have reached an agreement (much earlier than in past years) which we feel recognizes the hard work and dedication of all certificated members. Although our negotiations have historically been interest-based, the eight sessions this year were, I believe, the most collaborative and productive thanks to hard work and dedication on both sides."

Superintendent, Trevor McDonald stated, "This agreement demonstrates a mutual respect between Lompoc Federation of Teachers and LUSD as we continue to focus on systematic improvement within our district."

The deal allows the district to attract and retain quality teachers and stay fiscally solvent.

McDonald also thanked chief negotiator Dr. John Karbula for his tireless and thoughtful efforts to make sure all voices were heard and each team was prepared for smooth deliberations.

The leadership of the Lompoc Federation of Teachers is to be commended for their focused and diligent effort to come to an agreement that reflects a shared top priority of educating students at the highest level possible.

The agreement is pending approval from the general membership of the Lompoc Federation of Teachers and from the LUSD’s Board of Education.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 