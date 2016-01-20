Lompoc Unified School District and Teachers Union Reach Agreement

Lompoc Unified School District and the local teachers’ union came to a tentative agreement on Tuesday during contract negotiations that will increase teacher salaries by 4 percent on salary, add various stipends as well as a 2 percent one-time bonus for all teachers.

The agreement was reached in a record amount of time and was a collaborative effort.

Lompoc Federation of Teachers President Martha Bauer stated, "Our negotiating team is very pleased to have reached an agreement (much earlier than in past years) which we feel recognizes the hard work and dedication of all certificated members. Although our negotiations have historically been interest-based, the eight sessions this year were, I believe, the most collaborative and productive thanks to hard work and dedication on both sides."

Superintendent, Trevor McDonald stated, "This agreement demonstrates a mutual respect between Lompoc Federation of Teachers and LUSD as we continue to focus on systematic improvement within our district."

The deal allows the district to attract and retain quality teachers and stay fiscally solvent.

McDonald also thanked chief negotiator Dr. John Karbula for his tireless and thoughtful efforts to make sure all voices were heard and each team was prepared for smooth deliberations.

The leadership of the Lompoc Federation of Teachers is to be commended for their focused and diligent effort to come to an agreement that reflects a shared top priority of educating students at the highest level possible.

The agreement is pending approval from the general membership of the Lompoc Federation of Teachers and from the LUSD’s Board of Education.