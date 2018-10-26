Lompoc School District Employee Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Student

An employee of the Lompoc Unified School District has been arrested for allegedly physically abusing a special-needs student on a bus.

Arthur Carlos, 52, of Santa Maria was taken into custody by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday night, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The incident occurred on a school bus Oct. 16, five days after Carlos began working as a transportation attendant, district officials said.

"The child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus," Hoover said. "The parents reported the incident to the Lompoc Unified School District, who subsequently reviewed surveillance video from the bus and shared it with the parents."

The video reportedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," Hoover said.



The parents reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department which launched an investigation.

"Sheriff’s detectives worked with school officials who provided employee training details, witness/employee information, and a copy of the bus video surveillance recording," Hoover said. "Detectives reviewed the video recording and determined the Carlos had willfully inflicted inhumane corporal punishment upon the special needs victim."



Carlos was arrested for suspicion of corporal injury upon a child after he voluntarily went to the Sheriff’s Office to provide a statement to detectives.

Additional details were withheld to protect the identity of the child and his family, Hoover said.

“Upon learning of the incident and following an investigation of the incident, LUSD officials took immediate and appropriate action,” district officials said in a written statement about the incident. “Mr. Carlos has been released from the district, and his release will be finalized at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Lompoc Unified board of education.”

“We appreciate our collaborative relationship with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Department and their quick action regarding this incident,” district officials said.

Carlos remained in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday afternoon, with bail set at $50,000.

While school district officials said Carlos had held his current job for five days, he apparently has had other roles in the district including serving as a substitute bus aide in 2016, according to district documents.

