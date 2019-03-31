Lompoc Unified School District Appoints 3 Principals, 1 Assistant Principal

The Lompoc Unified School District recently named three new principals and an assistant principal.

Joseph Ledoux has been hired as principal for Clarence Ruth Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year, Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced.

“Dr. Ledoux has a passion for helping all students receive a quality education,” McDonald said. “That, coupled with his experience and enthusiasm, will help Clarence Ruth to continue to grow and meet the needs of all students.”

Ledoux was an elementary school teacher for 10 years and has more than 10 years of administrative experience. He has worked at both secondary and elementary schools.

He previously lived on the Central Coast while attending UC Santa Barbara, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He continued his education at Chapman University, where he received his teaching credential, and continued at USC for his doctoral degree.

Christine Nagel, serving as interim principal at Crestview Elementary School at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been selected to fill the job permanently starting the next school year.

Nagel attended Pepperdine University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Previously, she served as assistant principal of Vandenberg Middle School and academic dean for Buena Vista, Crestview, Miguelito and Hapgood elementary schools.

“Ms. Nagel has a passion for students and works hard to make sure our students have the best experience at school,” McDonald said. “She also knows how important LUSD families are and works to include them in the educational process.”

Before Lompoc, Nagel worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District as its coordinator for the beginning teacher support and assessment program.

Lisa Moore has been named the new principal at Lompoc Valley Middle School starting with the next school year, McDonald said.

“Lisa’s experience, coupled with her understanding of the importance of building a strong school community, are key to LVMS’ future success,” he said.

Moore began her career in education as an English teacher near Philadelphia. She has 27 years of experience as an educator, primarily at the middle school level, and has been a site administrator for eight years. She currently is a special education supervisor in the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district also appointed Barbara Courain as assistant principal of Vandenberg Middle School.

Courain, who grew up in Orcutt and lives there, has been serving as interim assistant principal at VMS during this school year.

She will be completing her seventh year of working at VMS, where she served as a teacher during the previous six years. Courain earned her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly and teacher certification from Sacramento State University.

She began her teaching career as a high school teacher in Sacramento, working for five years for the Elk Grove School District. She then moved to Philadelphia, where she earned a master’s degree in urban education at Temple University. Courain also worked for Temple’s “whole school” reform program, helping high schools in Chicago, Washington, D.C, and rural Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.