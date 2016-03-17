Lompoc Unified School District Spotlights Apprentice Teacher Support System

The Lompoc Apprentice Teacher Support System (LATSS) is a program unique to Lompoc Unified School District that supports all incoming teachers. It has been in place for 30 years and has proven to be a successful tool for teacher retention.

Its is to provide quality support and assistance to new teachers in a manner that is comprehensive, coherent and sustained. The system helps ensure that the best apprentice teachers earn tenure in the district while also ensuring superior instruction for our students.

“LATSS is the backbone of our teacher support system,” says LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald. “We highly value the program and feel very, very fortunate to have such a program in our district.”

Carolina Allen, a lead instructional coach with the Lompoc Unified School District, has seen the LATSS program through different lenses and is impressed by its effectiveness.

“Since I have been in LUSD, I have been a part of the LATSS program in some way, from participant to presenter to consulting teacher. It is amazing to be a direct part of the process of teachers enhancing their professional practice to provide students with optimal learning opportunities.”

The LATSS Consulting Teachers have various backgrounds, K-12 and special education. They bring knowledge of the school district and current classroom practices into the field to support new teachers.

Consulting teachers and participating teachers build a relationship of trust, respect and love of the teaching profession.

“Being a part of LATSS is truly a unique experience,” says LATSS Consulting Teacher Katy Wallace. “You learn the culture of the school district as a whole, you see the broader vision, the vertical alignment happening and you get to be a part of it.”

Besides working with new teachers, the LATSS consultants also work closely with site and district administrators to ensure alignment of standards and that teacher needs are being met for the overall betterment of the education we provide to students in Lompoc Unified School District.

LATSS both provides teachers with meaningful professional development and classroom support and engages them in purposeful conversations in order for them to reflect on their teaching practice.

“LATSS has the complete support of Lompoc Federation of Teachers,” says Lompoc Federation of Teachers President Martha Bauer. “It’s one the best things that Lompoc Unified School District does for its teachers. My LATSS consulting teacher was very supportive and had great advice on how to improve my teaching practice. She helped me integrate into the culture of my school and the district. It’s a wonderful program and should be the model teacher induction program for the state.”

— Cynthia Carrillo is the director of the Lompoc Unified School District.