Lompoc Unified School District Will Try Again For Bond Measure

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 5, 2018 | 5:38 p.m.

Despite two rejections in recent elections, the Lompoc Unified School District will again try to get voters to approve a $79-million bond measure for school facility renovations.

The bond measure, which not been assigned a letter yet, will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot, after voters rejected a similar measure in June and another in 2016.

District leaders say the funding will go toward modernizing and renovating the district's campuses, many of which are more than 50 years old. 

Potential projects include repairing leaky roofs, and fixing areas of Cabrillo High School that often flood and allow pest and debris intrusion. Other projects will remove asbestos, repair falling ceiling tiles, and fix inadequate handicapped access.

Superintendent Trevor McDonald also said another focus will be safety and security including cameras, fencing and other measures.

“It is imperative to ensure our schools are safe and secure. This is a top priority for our students and our community,” McDonald said.

“The district believes in the great people of Lompoc and believes they will support the 10,000 students now and for the future,” he said.

To pass, the new measure will need support from 55 percent of those who vote.

Measure Q 2018, which failed, received 50.9 percent votes in favor and 49.10 percent opposed. 

Two years ago, the district’s Measure L, a $65-million bond, also failed to receive voter approval. In that election, Measure L received 58.5 percent favorable vote and 41.4 percent no vote. That measure needed two-thirds majority, or 66.67 percent, to pass.

The district’s last successful bond effort occurred when voters approved Measure N in 2002, providing $38 million which primarily funded infrastructure repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades. 

The LUSD Master Plan identifies $179 million in project needs throughout the district, and can be found on the district website by clicking here.

“Although the Master Plan’s needs assessment is far greater than Lompoc’s current bonding capacity, the passage of this bond will give LUSD the means to address the highest priority items listed in the Master Plan,” district representatives said.

Without a bond measure the district has no funding sources for the projects, according to John Karbula, assistant superindendent of business services.

“Every other school district in Santa Barbara County who has taken a bond measure to their voters has seen their measure pass,” Karbula said.

“We believe the voters of Lompoc Unified School District will also step up to the plate in November and show their support for the children of this community.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

