Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, Fund for Santa Barbara to Screen ‘Ground Operations’

By Kathleen A. Griffin for the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association | May 24, 2016 | 11:20 a.m.

Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association and Fund for Santa Barbara will host a screening of Ground Operations: Battlefields to Farmfields at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2016.

The screening will be held at Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. Film producer Dulanie Ellis will be the guest speaker.

Farmer-veterans Archie Mitchell, a Lompoc beekeeper, and Morgan Boyd, a member of the Cal-Poly FEED program for veterans, will also be available to discuss opportunities, locally and nationally, for veterans in sustainable agriculture.

Ground Operations is a documentary film and social action campaign that champions the growing network of combat veterans who are transitioning into careers as sustainable farmers, ranchers and artisan food producers.

The film inspires viewers to help them get started and build their resources, so that veterans can create healthy new lives for themselves and delicious food security for communities across America.

Ground Operations screening events feature the film, farmer-veteran speakers and a robust conversation about local food and farming.

The screening is made possible by a $4,000 grant awarded to the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

For more information on the film, visit groundoperations.net.

Kathleen A. Griffin represents the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association.

 
