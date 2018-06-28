Lompoc Cannabis Association Turns Over New Leaf With Booth at Lompoc Flower Festival

The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association (LVCA) made history at the annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival with an informational booth about cannabis and the association.

This marked the first time in the Flower Festival’s 66-year history that cannabis was officially represented by a vendor booth at the event.

The booth, which was primarily sponsored by CropLand Health, attracted more than 500 individuals with questions, concerns, feedback and support.

One Lompoc Valley Festival Association (LVFA) official reported the LVCA booth generated no complaints or problems, and invited the association to return next year.

Additionally, the LVCA conducted elections for three temporary board members among its more than 80 full members. John De Friel, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Advisory Commission appointee, ran unopposed and will serve as the association’s first president.

Chantel Green, who was elected to serve as the association’s first secretary, said, “I am pleased to be able to serve as secretary for the LVCA. I am happy to take on these responsibilities and help create a welcoming and fair environment for all.”

Stacy Wooten, the association’s first elected treasurer, said, “I look forward to serving as the LVCA’s temporary treasurer in the beginning phases of this nonprofit organization. I will make sure to uphold my duties as acting treasurer in order to make this organization successful.

"I own and operate a full-service licensing, compliance, and business services firm, providing services to cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, micro-businesses and other industry-related companies that operate in Lompoc and Santa Barbara County,” Wooten said.

The temporary board members will be working with co-founders Matthew Dula and Joe A. Garcia, transitioning the association into a nonprofit organization, structuring internal policies and procedures.

The temporary board will be in place for up to six months to complete these tasks. Once the organization is officially set up as a nonprofit, elections for one-year terms to a full board with more seats, will begin.

— Joe A. Garcia for Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association.