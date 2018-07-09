Monday, July 9 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Invites Community to Awards Banquet

By Marlee Bedford for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau | July 9, 2018 | 4:38 p.m.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites the community to its annual awards banquet July 18 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The banquet is entirely dedicated to celebrating the businesses, community and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley.

The chamber will present the 2018 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year Award, the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award and the Small Business Excellence Award, as well as honoring outgoing members of the chamber of commerce’s board of directors. The Economic Development Committee also will award its annual Economic Vitality Award.

The registration deadline for the banquet is Friday, and the cost is $55 per person. A full-course meal, complete with dessert, will be catered by the American Host Restaurant. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in and cocktail hour, and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The banquet is sponsored by Explore Lompoc and Union Bank.

For more information, click here or call the chamber office at 805.736.4567.

— Marlee Bedford is the communications and program director for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

 

