Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cabrillo High School Counselor Lauren Pressman Selected as 2014 Lompoc Peace Prize Winner

Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village picks educator from among a dozen nominees for annual award

Lauren Pressman, recipient of the 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, with her trophy and fellow nominee Luciana Salas Gallegos. “If anybody asks why we do what we do ... I would answer that it’s because we have to,” Pressman says. “It makes me feel good to know I’m doing something for others.” Click to view larger
Lauren Pressman, recipient of the 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, with her trophy and fellow nominee Luciana Salas Gallegos. “If anybody asks why we do what we do ... I would answer that it’s because we have to,” Pressman says. “It makes me feel good to know I’m doing something for others.” (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 25, 2015 | 10:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A Cabrillo High School counselor who advises a student group working to end bullying and who regularly sponsors community discussions on a variety of social topics has been honored with the 2014 Peace Prize for Lompoc Valley.

On Sunday afternoon, Lauren Pressman was presented the award during a ceremony at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village. Approximately 75 people attended the ceremony.

“I’m very humbled by this,” Pressman said, “because of all the nominees, I don’t feel like I do anything more or better than any of you or any of the other people who are doing wonderful things in the community.”

A dozen people representing a broad cross section of the community were nominated for the prize, which last year went to the Rev. Doug Conley, pastor at New Life Christian Center and founder of the City of Promise Homeless Shelter.

“If anybody asks why we do what we do ... I would answer that it’s because we have to,” Pressman said in accepting her award. “I don’t think there’s really a choice.”

She added, “It nurtures my soul, I guess. ... It makes me feel good to know I’m doing something for others.”

Pressman also serves as faculty adviser for a student group dedicated to promoting understanding and acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

She and her husband, Alan Shewell, since 2013 have sponsored monthly talks on assorted topics such as race relations, border security, affirmative action and more.

The other nominees were Norma Anderson, Sally Bass, Mark Cargasacchi, Bill Carlsen, Raquel Ceja-Gonzalez, Sid Haro, Jan Martinez, Catalina McIsaac, Luciana Sala Gallegos, Darrell Tullis and Jon Vanderhoof.

For the past year, the Peace Prize sat on the piano in the New Life Christian Center activities room.

Sharing about what it’s meant to provide a home for the Peace Prize for the last year, Conley said that although one person would go home with the prize Sunday, all 12 nominees would continue their community service work afterward.

“We’re all going to keep doing what we’ve always done, and that is to help people help themselves,” he said.

Conley noted the sorrow following last week’s killing of a transient in Lompoc, and told about a conversation with one of his homeless shelter clients.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m home and I know that I’m safe’,” he said.

“I thought, ‘That’s why we do what do,’” Conley added.

This marked the fifth time the Vandenberg Village church has awarded the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, which is made of black oak, copper and ceramic, and stands some 2 feet high. Winners’ names are engraved on the trophy, which they keep for a year before handing it over to the next recipient.

Each fall, community members and organizations make nominations of individuals who “have contributed to the peace, harmony and understanding of the Lompoc community” and a Peace Prize Committee from the church selects the recipient.

The idea for the annual Peace Prize arose during a 2009 church brainstorming session and was embraced by the congregation the next year. The Peace Prize was dedicated during a morning worship on Aug. 8, 2010, and first awarded at a ceremony in early 2011.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 