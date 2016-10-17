Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Valley Community Fund Celebrates Second Year of Support for Scholarships

Christine Brooks-Montgomery, Monty Montgomery, Sharon Martinez, and Chris Ames gather at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event. Click to view larger
Christine Brooks-Montgomery, Monty Montgomery, Sharon Martinez, and Chris Ames gather at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event.  (Contributed photo)
By Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | October 17, 2016 | 9:29 a.m.

Last week, philanthropists from Lompoc gathered at the Longoria Winery to celebrate a successful year of scholarship funding for local students and kick off a second year of fundraising for the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund.

The fund is one of almost 500 administered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, but is distinct from the others in how it provides an opportunity for the entire Lompoc community — individuals, businesses, foundations and civic groups — to join together to provide critical financial assistance to its students.

During the reception, guests mingled with members of the Scholarship Foundation’s Lompoc Valley Committee, as well as the student speaker, Chrisshnay Brown. A star student athlete while at Lompoc High School, Brown earned nine varsity letters and was president of the Associated Student Body. She is now attending Washington State University.

Brown spoke of her determination to achieve her dreams of being a lawyer, and exemplified the type of student the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship supports.

In May, the Scholarship Foundation awarded 310 scholarships and more than $815,000 to Lompoc Valley applicants. Edith Vargas, a Cabrillo High School senior, and Kavindika Wimalasoma, a Lompoc High senior, were awarded the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund’s inaugural scholarships of $2,575 each to attend a four-year university in the fall. These scholarships were possible thanks to generous donations from members of the Lompoc Valley community.

During the event, guests offered their support to the Scholarship Foundation — not just in donations to the Lompoc Valley Community Fund, but also as volunteers. Each spring, the Scholarship Foundation interviews each first-time applicant, and requires many volunteers to visit high schools and meet with the students.

Ken Ostini, Anna Stillman and Patti Coggin celebrate at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event. Click to view larger
Ken Ostini, Anna Stillman and Patti Coggin celebrate at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event. (Contributed photo)

“The Lompoc Valley community has come together to support students,” said Candace Winkler, the Scholarship Foundation’s president and CEO. “Establishing the community fund last year was a great first step in helping students overcome the increasing cost of higher education. This year, we look forward to continuing to grow the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund.”

Residents wishing to participate in the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund can make tax-deductible contributions on the Scholarship Foundation’s website www.sbscholarship.org or by mailing a check to: Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. We do not charge a fee to administer the fund — 100 percent of donations will directly support local students.

Thanks go out to the Lompoc Valley Committee for their commitment to the Scholarship Foundation and local students: Kay Casey, Janet Blevins, Cristina Brooks-Montgomery, Rosa Chavez, Erik Frost, Ann Glasgow, Pat Grijalva, Roberta Heter, Joyce Howerton, Wendy Knowles, Ken Ostini and Cathie Riordon.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is a 501 (c)(3) public charity whose mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships. Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has provided nearly 44,000 scholarships to local students with a value of over $99.3 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation provides free financial aid advising services to more than 45,000 students and parents each year.

— Jennifer St. James represents the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Karina Naughton, Chrisshnay Brown and Beverly Wilson gather at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event. Click to view larger
Karina Naughton, Chrisshnay Brown and Beverly Wilson gather at the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund event.  (Contributed photo)
 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 