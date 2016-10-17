Lompoc Valley Community Fund Celebrates Second Year of Support for Scholarships

Last week, philanthropists from Lompoc gathered at the Longoria Winery to celebrate a successful year of scholarship funding for local students and kick off a second year of fundraising for the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund.

The fund is one of almost 500 administered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, but is distinct from the others in how it provides an opportunity for the entire Lompoc community — individuals, businesses, foundations and civic groups — to join together to provide critical financial assistance to its students.

During the reception, guests mingled with members of the Scholarship Foundation’s Lompoc Valley Committee, as well as the student speaker, Chrisshnay Brown. A star student athlete while at Lompoc High School, Brown earned nine varsity letters and was president of the Associated Student Body. She is now attending Washington State University.

Brown spoke of her determination to achieve her dreams of being a lawyer, and exemplified the type of student the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship supports.

In May, the Scholarship Foundation awarded 310 scholarships and more than $815,000 to Lompoc Valley applicants. Edith Vargas, a Cabrillo High School senior, and Kavindika Wimalasoma, a Lompoc High senior, were awarded the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund’s inaugural scholarships of $2,575 each to attend a four-year university in the fall. These scholarships were possible thanks to generous donations from members of the Lompoc Valley community.

During the event, guests offered their support to the Scholarship Foundation — not just in donations to the Lompoc Valley Community Fund, but also as volunteers. Each spring, the Scholarship Foundation interviews each first-time applicant, and requires many volunteers to visit high schools and meet with the students.

“The Lompoc Valley community has come together to support students,” said Candace Winkler, the Scholarship Foundation’s president and CEO. “Establishing the community fund last year was a great first step in helping students overcome the increasing cost of higher education. This year, we look forward to continuing to grow the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund.”

Residents wishing to participate in the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund can make tax-deductible contributions on the Scholarship Foundation’s website www.sbscholarship.org or by mailing a check to: Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. We do not charge a fee to administer the fund — 100 percent of donations will directly support local students.

Thanks go out to the Lompoc Valley Committee for their commitment to the Scholarship Foundation and local students: Kay Casey, Janet Blevins, Cristina Brooks-Montgomery, Rosa Chavez, Erik Frost, Ann Glasgow, Pat Grijalva, Roberta Heter, Joyce Howerton, Wendy Knowles, Ken Ostini and Cathie Riordon.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is a 501 (c)(3) public charity whose mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships. Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has provided nearly 44,000 scholarships to local students with a value of over $99.3 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation provides free financial aid advising services to more than 45,000 students and parents each year.

— Jennifer St. James represents the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.