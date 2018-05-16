Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Valley Dog Shows, a July Tradition, Won’t Occur in 2018

Decrease in participation leads to Lompoc Valley Kennel Club deciding not to host all-breed dog shows in Ryon Park

Lompoc dog show Click to view larger
Competitors prep their Irish wolfhounds Thursday afternoon at Lompoc’s Ryon Park for the Western Sighthounds Combined Specialties show on July 27, 2017. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | May 16, 2018

A longtime summer tradition will not return to Lompoc in July.

The Lompoc Valley Kennel Club elected not to host the annual all-breed dog shows in Ryon Park in 2018, Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan told the City Council on Tuesday.

In addition to the all-breed shows held on Saturday and Sunday the last weekend of July, the Western Sighthound Combined Specialties events filled the park on Thursday and Friday before the weekend competition. The dog shows drew hundreds of canines along with the owners and handlers.

Gallavan said the Kennel Club’s dog show organizer had stepped down, leaving no one to take on the role. 

“The new leader for the Kennel Club indicated that there’s been a decrease in participation in the show over the years and that has affected revenues for the club,” Gallavan said. 

“They also commented on the condition of the park as another factor in their decision not to have a show this year,” she added.

Council members did not comment on the end of the events held for decades in Lompoc.

Through the years, dogs show organizers and participants expressed concern about the quality of the turf at Ryon Park due to the high number of gopher holes.

Lompoc Valley Kennel Club Pete De Soto had long hinted the shows’ end may be near, due to a lack of people to organize the event and declining entries in addition to his own health challenges.

Once attracting as many as 3,000 entries, more recent numbers for the all-breed shows added up to less than 1,000, he said previously.

Officials have estimated the dog shows bring thousands of dollars to the Lompoc economy, including revenue from visitors staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants and buying from local stores.

In recent years, rumors of the shows’ uncertain future circulated among competitors, some of whom came from out of state. 

They cited Lompoc Valley’s mild weather and location among reasons they found it attractive for dogs of various breeds with past participants hoping the shows would continue.

Gallavan said city leaders would remain in contact with Kennel Club representatives in case they decide to do a show at a park in Lompoc. 

On Wednesday, the dog shows remained listed on the Explore Lompoc website of events occuring in the city.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at

