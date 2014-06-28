Flower Power Parades through Lompoc for 62nd Annual Flower Festival

Five-day festival continues Sunday at Ryon Memorial Park with bouquet of flowers, food and fun

With floats, bands and many other entries, the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade traveled through town on Saturday morning.

The procession began at 10 a.m., departing from the corner of North H Street and East College Avenue before traveling south along H Street and then West Ocean Avenue.

Approximately 70 entries participated in the parade, with floats required to use flowers or natural materials, most of which were grown in the Lompoc Valley.

The 62nd Annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival began Wednesday and ends Sunday with most of the activities occurring at Ryon Memorial Park, at West Ocean Avenue at South O Street.

The event includes a carnival, flower show, food booths, wine tasting, musical performances and other entertainment.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Vines, Wines and Good Times.”

