Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade Rolls Along with ‘All That Jazz’

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With the aroma of flowers occasionally wafted through the air, the 64th annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade entertained crowds with music, floats and horses Saturday morning.

This year’s theme, “All That Jazz,” came alive through music and dance as the parade traveled south on North H Street and west on Ocean Avenue to end at Ryon Park, home to the festival.

“It’s going great so far ...,” said parade chairwoman Elizabeth Nunez, who sported a “Superman” shirt for the day. “So far, so good. It’s one happy parade day.”

Approximately 60 entries signed up to participate in this year’s parade, although a few reportedly dropped out due to fires in the Southern California, Nunez said.

Near the start of the route, parade volunteer Kelly Murphy, known to most as just “Murphy,” marched, danced and cheered alongside entries, even bravely trying to copy gymnasts performing the splits on the asphalt.

“I do the parade every year and it’s my favorite day,” said Murphy, who reminded parade participants to be mindful of spacing as they proceeded on the route.

Cars sported floral sprays while bands and politicians donned floral shirts for their roles in the parade.

Denise Donlon rode in a place of honor as the 2016 grand marshal. The 2015 Man and Woman of the Year, Teresa Martinez-Baker and Dave Baker, also participated in the parade in addition to City Council members and Air Force Col. J. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The five-day festival ends Sunday, with carnival rides, food booths, commercial vendors and more at Ryon Park, located at South O Street and West Ocean Avenue. Click here for a festival schedule.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.