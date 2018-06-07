Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:57 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc, Cabrillo High Schools Celebrate Graduation

Cabrillo High School seniors sport decorated caps for graduation Thursday in the Vandenberg Village campus. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Victor Manuel Santiago-Corro, Lompoc High School senior class president, delivers the welcome speech during the graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Graduates wrestled with windy conditions during the Lompoc HIgh School graduation on Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Anastacia Cervantes, senior class president, speaks during the Cabrillo HIgh School graduation on Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:57 a.m. | June 7, 2018 | 9:37 p.m.

During separate ceremonies on Thursday afternoon, hundreds of  Lompoc Valley graduates marched into new their lives after high school.

In Vandenberg Village, Cabrillo High School female graduates sported gold caps and gowns, while the males wore black, as senior class president Anastacia Cervantes noted the extreme year for the class of 2018.

That included the Rucker Fire that threatened the community, and the fact poor air quality due to the Thomas Fire led to canceled finals, a reminder that prompted graduates to cheer.

The class president also said 88 percent of the senior class will attend a trade school, community college or university. Nine percent will join the military while 7 percent will go into the workforce.

“We are taking these steps in our own individual directions, and to me it’s amazing,” she said. 

Cervantes said some class members have been lifelong friends, while others arrived at the school as military dependents whose parents were assigned to Vandenberg  Air Force Base.

“From all of our different backgrounds, I think we can all reflect on the moment we were playing with our toys and all of a sudden lost interest. That’s what growing up looks like,” she said, telling graduates “never let that kid inside you go as you pursue your careers.”

Before her speech, she took time to recognize current and future military members along with their families.

“I thank all military families for making sacrifices for the betterment of our nation,’ said the graduate who grew up in a military family.

Senior class treasurer Joseph Campos announced during the ceremony that the graduates would provide a $1,000 donation to a campus club, the Positivity Project.

The scholar address was delivered by Kristin Deming while Kaycee Biscayda gave the Conq-uer speech.

At Lompoc High School, where graduates wore blue or white caps and gowns, senior class president Victor Manuel Santiago-Corro told classmates he is proud of the accomplishments — from getting accepted to an Ivy League school to submitting senior portraits on time.

“I know in my heart that all of you walking across the stage today and leaving this stadium will make the world a better place,” he said. 

Other speakers included Joel Ramirez and Casey Kelly Blout with the distinguished scholars addresses, and Brave pride by James Wesley Aranguren

Principal Paul Bommersbach noted Thursday’s ceremony marked the 126th  commencement for the campus.

Bommersbach also said he was honored to continue the family atmosphere to the campus.

“In the words of last year’s 83-year-old graduate, Billy Joe Evans, he said, ‘I always had it in my mind that I was missing something, so don’t have any regrets. Education must be a priority,.”

The principal noted the Class of 2018 brought a positive enthusiasm and spirit to school events.

The class also outperformed many other high schools in Santa Barbara County for statewide tests on English and math, he added.

Throughout history, the innovators, athletes, and icons never fear failure and instead viewed it was one step closer to success, he told the class of 2018.

“Continue to show your Brave pride wherever life takes you and don’t ever forget your roots here in Lompoc,” Bommersbach said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

