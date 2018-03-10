Lompoc Valley Man Faces Attempted-Murder Charge After Stabbing

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the Lompoc Valley, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Jacob Salter was taken into custody after a 71-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds at a residence on the 700 block of Mercury Avenue in Vandenberg Village.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

“While it is still early in the investigation, it appears the suspect and the victim both live at the residence,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

A family member called 9-1-1 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday to report the stabbing, Hoover said.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was transported by a county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he is recovering, Hoover said Saturday.

“The motivation for the attack is still under investigation,” Hoover said.

Salter was detained at the scene and later arrested, with bail set at $1 million.

He tentatively is scheduled to be arraigned on the attempted-murder charge in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday.

