Lompoc Valley Man Takes Plea Deal for Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend in 2017

A Lompoc Valley man pleaded no contest to kidnapping his ex-girlfriend during a 2017 incident that sparked a three-state search for the pair before the woman escaped.

Joseph A. Hetzel, 54, changed his plea Tuesday in Santa Maria Superior Court Judge John McGregor’s courtroom in a deal that will give him an 11-year prison sentence.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Hetzel’s plea included special allegations for having his second "strike" offense under California's Three Strikes Sentencing Law, and committing a violent felony.

“Sending him away for over a decade on a violent strike will protect the victim in this case and our community,” Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson told Noozhawk.

For the purposes of sentencing, a no-contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Hetzel, who was represented by attorney Adrian Galvan, will be sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Feb. 21. He will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

The changed plea came before the end of Hetzel’s preliminary hearing, where the victim, referred to as Jane Doe in court, had testified about the incident that began Sept. 1. 2017.

Due to allegations she was sexually assaulted, Noozhawk is not using her name in coverage of the case's court proceedings.

The woman testified that after she had ended their brief relationship, Hetzel persisted, including showing up at her Solvang workplace multiple times in one day.

When she left work Sept. 1, 2017, he followed and eventually got into her vehicle, driving them to Arizona and Nevada.

Authorities were alerted to the incident, when the woman texted a male coworker, saying only “help.”

Later text messages said “I am OK,” “I am fine,” “No one can help me.” and “101s,” which deputies believed meant they were southbound on Highway 101.

A deputy called the woman’s phone, only to hear her say, “I am in trouble. Help. … Give me the phone,” the declaration said, adding it seemed as if someone had grabbed the phone from the woman.

The victim recalled Hetzel’s bouts of anger that left her afraid.

Several efforts to get help initially were unsuccessful, but she eventually notified a motel clerk of her plight and need for police

Ultimately, she agreed to marry Hetzel since he promised to buy a cellphone and allow her to contact her daughters.

Hetzel initially was charged with kidnapping during a carjacking, but the prosecuting attorney sought a different charge, either kidnapping during a rape or sodomy, at the preliminary hearing.

A plea deal means the victim won’t have to face detailed questioning from the attorneys during a jury trial.

Another of Hetzel’s former girlfriends wasn’t happy with the outcome, telling reporters she hoped he would have to spend 25 to 30 years in state prison.

“I think it is unbelievable. I am absolutely shocked that he has gotten away with it again,” said Vandenberg Village resident Rhea Rogers, who had a prior relationship with Hetzel.

The 2017 kidnapping occurred weeks after Rogers, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend received a permanent restraining order against Hetzel due to fears about his behavior.

“There’s a lot of history, and you can’t put all of these things together and it not mean something,” Rogers said Tuesday.

“This is not what was expected at all,” Rogers said.

Before his September 2017 arrest, Hetzel had had a number of other encounters with law enforcement officers, including for possession and use of narcotics, stalking and vandalism.

