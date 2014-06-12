Lompoc Valley Celebrates Commencement at Two High Schools

Class of 2014 holds graduation ceremonies at Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools, with family and friends looking on

The two largest high schools in the Lompoc Valley celebrated the Class of 2014 with separate graduation ceremonies Thursday afternoon.

At Lompoc High School, the seniors gathered for a commencement at Huyck Stadium on campus, where hundreds of graduates donned blue or white gowns as family, friends and staff gathered to watch.

[Click here for a photo gallery from the Lompoc High graduation]

At Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village, the Class of 2014 boasted 339 graduates as Conquistadores donned black or yellow gowns.

The speakers during the CHS ceremony held on campus were McKell Davis with the “Scholar Address,” Oswaldo Zacarias with the “‘Conq'uer Address,” senior class president Fatima Cacho with the greeting and Danielle Taber, senior class treasurer to present the gift from the class.

[Click here for a photo gallery from the Cabrillo High graduation]

School officials said five graduates will attend UC Berkeley, one will attend the Air Force Academy, and some 20 will head out of state to colleges in Syracuse, N.Y.; Fairbanks, Alaska; Boston, Mass.; Virginia; Arkansas; Missouri; Oregon; and Utah. Additionally, one senior will spend the fall semester at American University in Paris.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.