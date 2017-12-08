Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center Earns 5-Star Rating

Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center was awarded a prestigious five-star quality rating this month from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The CCC is a 110-bed skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility at 216 N. Third St.

The five-star designation is the highest level for which a facility can be graded by CMS. Skilled nursing facilities with five-star ratings are considered to be significantly above average in quality. The ratings are based on quality measures, health inspections and staffing.

"The CCC has always provided excellent, professional and resident-centered care,” CCC Administrator Katie Ellis said. “Receiving the highest star rating from CMS is an honor. It is inspiring to see the talent of the staff recognized. Our goal is to provide the best possible care for our community. CMS has acknowledged our efforts by designating the CCC with a five-star rating.”

The ratings, according to the CMS website, were created to “help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily” by making meaningful distinctions between high- and low-performing facilities.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.