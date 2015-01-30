Lompoc Valley Medical Center Named Among ‘Top 100 SafeCare Hospitals’

Lompoc Valley Medical Center was notified this week that it has received the honor of being named one of the “Top 100 SafeCare Hospitals 2014-15” for achieving the best overall performance among 3,500 acute care, nonfederal hospitals.

This distinction uniquely identifies the country’s best health-care institutions based on robust, evidence-based criteria of the Affordable Care Act.

LVMC was specifically named for Overall Best Processes of Care; Best Outcomes of Care and Best Efficacy of Care.

Only the 100 hospitals under 100 beds with the highest scores made the “100 SafeCare Hospitals Under 100 Beds” list. Only five other hospitals of this size in California achieved the rating.

“There are a total of 3,500 hospitals in the country under 100 beds and this is a remarkable acknowledgement of the dedication and skill of Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said. “We are proud of our accomplishment.”

The unsolicited honor, from the SafeCare Group, analyzed hospitals for the overall lowest risk-standardized Day Mortality rates, lowest 30-Day Readmissions, lowest Complications Rates in Medical and Surgical Care, lowest in-hospital Medical and Surgical Infections, highest Medical and Surgical Processes of Care measures for Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Pneumonia and Surgical Care Improvement Rating and highest Patient Satisfaction scores.

The 100 SafeCare Hospitals survey utilized a methodology that is firmly rooted and grounded on nationally recognized, evidence-based metrics and data.

To produce a meaningful ranking of U.S. hospitals, The SafeCare Group looked to the Affordable Care Act for guidance of an evidence-based framework for the 100 SafeCare Hospitals rankings. The medical and legal experts who designed, developed, and implemented the Affordable Care Act believed that a listing of outperforming hospitals in the areas of Hospital Value Based Program (HVBP), Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP), and Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program (HACRP) would promote strong incentives to improve care.

“The ranking from The SafeCare Group uses the same data from all hospitals surveyed and SafeCare also uses current statistics,” Mr. Raggio stated. “That provides a more valid rating and is a more appropriate indication of LVMC’s capability and quality of care than other surveys.”

The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 to help hospitals excel in the areas of Patient Safety, Quality, and Efficiency through best-in-class PQE software, high quality people, and value-added services.

Dr. Yisrael Safeek, founder and chairman of The SafeCare Group, said in a statement that if all U.S. hospitals attained the 100 SafeCare Hospitals level, more than 400,000 hospital deaths and close to 5.1 million preventable complications would have been prevented.

The SafeCare Group produces the Ongoing Professional Practice Evaluation Readiness App for Joint Commission compliance. Between 2005-14, Dr. Safeek was intermittently employed by The Joint Commission, holding certifications in the Hospital Accreditation Program and the Outpatient-Based Surgery Program. He also served as Chief Quality Office and Chief Medical Officer for some of the largest, most respected hospital systems in the nation.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.